The following brands have secured fresh funding to accelerate growth, expansion, and product development efforts.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Android Laptop Brand Primebook Raises USD 2 Mn Funding

Android laptop brand Primebook has raised USD 2 million in a Pre-Series A funding (mix of equity and debt) round led by Inflection Point Ventures, Auxano Capital, NexG Devices, and reputed HNIs like Rikant Pittie (EaseMyTrip) and Bhavesh Gupta (ex-Paytm).

The Delhi-based company plans to deploy the funds towards R&D, product innovation, branding, and scaling operations.

Co-founded in 2018 by Chitranshu Mahant and Aman Verma, Primebook offers affordable, student-centric laptops powered by its proprietary Android-based OS, PrimeOS, designed specifically for learners in Tier II, III, and IV cities. Its devices enable multitasking, app-switching, and easy use for Android-familiar users.

"We're thankful to our investors for believing in our mission. These funds will accelerate our efforts in delivering cost-effective computing solutions to millions more households," said Chitranshu Mahant, CEO, Primebook.

Ankur Mittal of IPV added, "Primebook addresses the gaps in student-friendly tech with 4G-enabled, low-cost laptops assembled by PLI-approved manufacturers."

Having already secured funding on Shark Tank India, Primebook now holds a 5% share in the sub-INR 20,000 laptop market and continues to double its growth annually, establishing itself as a game-changer in India's digital learning landscape.

EZStays Raises INR 8.5 Cr from Finvolve, IA & Others

EZStays, a tech-enabled student accommodation startup, has raised INR 8.5 crore (approx USD 1 million) in a mix of primary and secondary funding from Finvolve, the growth-stage VC arm of India Accelerator (IA), along with other strategic investors.

The funds will be deployed to expand its bed inventory, enter new cities, and strengthen its tech platform and student services.

Co-founded by Vaibhav Khanna, Abhishek Kumar, and Kumar Gaurav, EZStays aims to solve the acute shortage of quality student housing in India. It offers fully furnished, secure, and community-driven living spaces, tailored for the needs of modern students. The platform also enriches student life through career development programs, including EZ-Mentor, EZ-Connect, leadership talks, cultural events, and mock interviews.

"Our mission is to redefine student living—not just a place to stay, but a place to belong," said Vaibhav Khanna. "With Finvolve and IA's support, we're ready to scale our presence across India."

Apoorva Vora, Co-founder of Finvolve, added, "EZStays is building a complete student lifestyle ecosystem, and their vision aligns with our belief in backing scalable, mission-driven startups."

With India's student housing demand surging, EZStays is set to transform the way over 35 million students live and learn across the country.

IVANA Jewels Raises INR 2 Cr from Avinya Ventures

Surat-based IVANA Jewels, a premium lab-grown diamond and Polki jewelry brand, has raised INR 2 crore in seed funding from Avinya Ventures, a SEBI-registered early-stage VC firm.

The funds will be used to expand the product line, boost marketing, and scale retail operations, with plans to operate 10 stores shortly, with a goal to reach 12–15 stores by the end of FY 2025–26.

Founded by the Jindal Group in 2023, IVANA Jewels is renowned for its sustainable lab-grown diamond pieces—ranging from 1–2 carats to larger 5, 10, and 20 carat stones—and its timeless Polki collections. The brand currently operates in Noida, Surat, Nagpur, Delhi, and Mumbai, with Chandigarh and Ahmedabad openings underway.

"This funding is a strong validation of our journey," said Ayushi Jindal, Co-founder, IVANA Jewels. "We're committed to making lab-grown diamonds the future of sustainable luxury in India."

The brand is also enhancing its online platform with improved personalisation and seamless shopping, targeting INR 14 crore in revenue by FY 2024–25. With a growing team and a sharp focus on design, quality, and transparency, IVANA Jewels is poised for nationwide impact.