D2C Home Décor Brand DecorTwist Bags USD 200K Funding

DecorTwist, a D2C home décor brand, has raised USD 200,000 in a bridge pre-Series A funding round led by angel investor Tejas Paresh Lodaya.

The funds will be utilised to enhance inventory, introduce new products, and expand the brand's presence on quick commerce platforms, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2022 by Anupam Rajey, DecorTwist offers a wide range of home products across categories such as dining, décor, gardening, furniture, pooja essentials, and gifting. The brand focuses on handcrafted and affordable items designed to cater to diverse customer preferences while providing a memorable experience.

"Our vision is to become India's most loved D2C home décor brand, synonymous with quality, sustainability, and innovation. Much like Lenskart transformed the eyewear industry, we believe every Indian household deserves access to products that are not only functional but also stylish and timeless," said Anupam Rajey, founder of DecorTwist.

The company has emerged as a trusted destination for home décor, generating over INR 12.5 crore in revenue, serving more than 100,000 customers, and achieving a 17 percent repeat purchase rate.

With a presence on platforms like Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart, DecorTwist is positioned to tap into India's growing home décor market, expected to reach USD 30 billion by 2026.

Battwheelz Raises INR 2 Cr to Expand

Battwheelz has raised INR 2 crore in a seed funding round from Finvolve and marquee angel investors to expand its operations in Bengaluru and strengthen its electric vehicle fleet in Chennai and Pune.

The investment, made at a valuation of INR 60 crore, will support the company's growth in last-mile delivery and 3PL logistics.

Founded in 2019 by Ashish Bhatia and Chetan Chaturvedi, Battwheelz operates from Gurgaon and provides sustainable logistics solutions using electric vehicles.

The startup claims to have partnered with major e-commerce and quick commerce platforms including Zepto, Blinkit, Zomato, and Bigbasket to offer eco-friendly delivery services.

Since its launch in 2022, Battwheelz claims to have deployed a 100 percent electric fleet of over 450 vehicles across Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

With this funding, the company targets a fivefold growth in topline by FY25 and projects a sevenfold increase in Monthly Recurring Revenue while maintaining strong unit economics.

Navata SCS Secures INR 13.5 Cr Funding

Navata Supply Chain Solutions, a tech-enabled B2B last-mile logistics platform, has raised INR 13.5 crore (USD 1.52 million) in a funding round led by Abyro Capital with participation from existing investor Equanimity Investments.

The proceeds will be used to accelerate pan-India expansion, strengthen AI-driven logistics infrastructure, and enhance enterprise solutions for large and mid-market clients across manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce.

Founded by siblings Hima Parvataneni and Vineel Parvataneni, Navata SCS seeks to modernise India's traditional B2B logistics sector, which has seen little innovation since the 1980s. The startup is building a technology-driven logistics backbone that leverages data intelligence and operational excellence to deliver scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solutions across both rural and urban regions.

This marks Abyro Capital's first investment in India after previous bets in US-based NavaFlex Inc. and Monetize360. The firm focuses on early-stage ventures in deep-tech, infra-AI, and vertical SaaS sectors.

With the new funding, Navata SCS aims to expand its nationwide network, onboard additional enterprise clients, and invest in AI-native predictive supply chain platforms to create a more connected, efficient, and resilient logistics ecosystem for Bharat.