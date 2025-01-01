Flipspaces

Funding Roundup: Big Wins for PCBs, Solar Modules, Interiors Tech, and ODR Platforms

Here are the top funding deals between September 6 and September 11.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Flipspaces Secures USD 50 Mn in Expanded Series C Funding

With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based company aims to expand in India, US, and UAE, strengthen supply chains, upgrade AI-powered technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions.

Flipspaces Raises INR 50 Cr from Asiana Fund to Accelerate Global Expansion

The round also witnessed participation from Synergy Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, and the Prashasta Seth-led consortium.

Flipspaces Secures USD 35 Mn from Iron Pillar, Prudent, Synergy to Scale Across India, US, and UAE

The Mumbai-based startup plans to deploy the capital to accelerate expansion across India, the US, and UAE, bolster its proprietary technology platforms, enhance brand leadership, and pursue inorganic growth in new geographies and adjacent categories.