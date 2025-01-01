Flipspaces
Funding Roundup: Big Wins for PCBs, Solar Modules, Interiors Tech, and ODR Platforms
Here are the top funding deals between September 6 and September 11.
Flipspaces Secures USD 50 Mn in Expanded Series C Funding
With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based company aims to expand in India, US, and UAE, strengthen supply chains, upgrade AI-powered technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions.
Flipspaces Raises INR 50 Cr from Asiana Fund to Accelerate Global Expansion
The round also witnessed participation from Synergy Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, and the Prashasta Seth-led consortium.
Flipspaces Secures USD 35 Mn from Iron Pillar, Prudent, Synergy to Scale Across India, US, and UAE
The Mumbai-based startup plans to deploy the capital to accelerate expansion across India, the US, and UAE, bolster its proprietary technology platforms, enhance brand leadership, and pursue inorganic growth in new geographies and adjacent categories.