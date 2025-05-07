The Mumbai-based startup plans to deploy the capital to accelerate expansion across India, the US, and UAE, bolster its proprietary technology platforms, enhance brand leadership, and pursue inorganic growth in new geographies and adjacent categories.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech-led commercial interior design and build startup, Flipspaces, has raised USD 35 million in a mix of primary and secondary capital.

The round was led by Iron Pillar, with continued support from Prudent Investment Managers and new participation from Synergy Capital.

The Mumbai-headquartered company plans to deploy the capital to accelerate expansion across India, the US, and UAE, bolster its proprietary technology platforms, enhance brand leadership, and pursue inorganic growth in new geographies and adjacent categories.

Founded in 2015 by Kunal Sharma, Ankur Muchhal, Vikash Anand, Mrinal Sharma, Prafful Sahu, and Ritesh Rajan, Flipspaces offers a fully integrated, tech-driven solution for commercial interiors. Its one-stop platform spans space design, product supply, and project execution, primarily targeting Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)—a segment that comprises nearly 60% of the commercial design and build market.

"With their tech-first platform spanning design, supply chain, and project management, we believe Flipspaces is well positioned to build a leading franchise across India, the GCC, and USA," said Ashok Ananthakrishnan, Partner at Iron Pillar. "They've already achieved USD 40 million in revenue in a capital-efficient, profitable manner."

Flipspaces differentiates itself by addressing the inefficiencies of the traditional, fragmented interior design ecosystem with technology-backed transparency and efficiency. Its proprietary tools offer immersive 3D visualisation, real-time project tracking, and access to a backward-integrated supply chain, including an in-house product catalog and vendor marketplace.

The company has delivered over 8 million sq. ft. of commercial spaces for more than 1,000 clients, including SMBs, global MNCs, coworking spaces, and retail chains. It reports profitable operations in both India and the US, with the latter contributing nearly 20% of its revenues. The firm is also expanding in the UAE, tapping into the region's growing demand for premium commercial real estate design solutions.

"At Flipspaces, we're building a global, tech-led brand aimed at transforming the customer experience in commercial design and build," said Kunal Sharma, Founder and CEO. "This funding validates our vision and sets us up to scale with speed and sustainability."

Early investor Carpediem exited in this round, with BDA Partners acting as the exclusive advisor for the transaction. With a solid growth trajectory, Flipspaces continues to redefine commercial interiors with scalable tech and client-first execution.