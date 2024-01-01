Foxtale
Highlighting the Biggest Startup Fundings of the Week: Jun 7–14
From June 7 to June 14, the Indian startups listed below have raised the most money. Here is a brief summary of them:
D2C Skincare Brand Foxtale Bags USD 18 Mn in Series B led by Panthera Growth Partners
With the raised capital, the Maharashtra-based skincare brand aims to scale its core digital business and concentrate on expanding into new categories.
Stride Ventures Closes Its Third Fund at USD 165 Mn
Through its sector-agnostic venture debt fund, Stride Ventures claims to meet the capital needs of the Indian startup ecosystem, with a portfolio of over 140 startups spanning consumer, fin-tech, agri-tech, B2B commerce, health-tech, B2B SaaS, mobility, and energy solutions (EV).
Skincare D2C Brand Foxtale Raises $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round
The funding acquired will be used to expand the company's product range, hire senior vertical heads and scale the business across multiple touchpoints