News and Trends

Highlighting the Biggest Startup Fundings of the Week: Jun 7–14

From June 7 to June 14, the Indian startups listed below have raised the most money. Here is a brief summary of them:

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

D2C Skincare Brand Foxtale Bags USD 18 Mn in Series B led by Panthera Growth Partners

With the raised capital, the Maharashtra-based skincare brand aims to scale its core digital business and concentrate on expanding into new categories.

News and Trends

Stride Ventures Closes Its Third Fund at USD 165 Mn

Through its sector-agnostic venture debt fund, Stride Ventures claims to meet the capital needs of the Indian startup ecosystem, with a portfolio of over 140 startups spanning consumer, fin-tech, agri-tech, B2B commerce, health-tech, B2B SaaS, mobility, and energy solutions (EV).

News and Trends

Skincare D2C Brand Foxtale Raises $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round

The funding acquired will be used to expand the company's product range, hire senior vertical heads and scale the business across multiple touchpoints