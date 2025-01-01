Fund II Launch
Eximius Ventures Launches USD 30 Mn Fund II to Back 25-30 Startups
Fund II aims to invest in 25-30 startups across fintech, AI/SaaS, frontier tech, and consumer tech, offering USD 500K initial cheques while reserving 50% for follow-on investments in high-potential companies.
Warmup Ventures Launches INR 300 Cr Fund II to Back Deeptech, Climate, and Sustainability Startups
The fund plans to invest INR 5-7 crore each in 25-30 early-stage startups, with significant provisions for follow-on rounds.
growX Ventures Launches Fund II with a Target Corpus of INR 400 Cr
Fund II aims to target early-stage and growth-stage investments, backing 20–24 startups in deeptech sectors. It plans to deploy INR 10 crore in seed and INR 20–30 crore in Series B rounds.
Gemba Capital Launches INR 250 Cr Fund-II to Back 30 Early-Stage Startups
Fund-II aims to invest with a first cheque of INR 5 crore each in about 30 early-stage 'Platform-first' businesses, focusing on fintech, consumer tech, and B2B platforms.