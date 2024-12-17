Get All Access for $5/mo

Warmup Ventures Launches INR 300 Cr Fund II to Back Deeptech, Climate, and Sustainability Startups The fund plans to invest INR 5-7 crore each in 25-30 early-stage startups, with significant provisions for follow-on rounds.

[L-R] Warmup Ventures Founders Rajendra Lora, Yogesh Chaudhary, & Sharad Bansal

Warmup Ventures has launched its second fund, Warmup Fund II, a SEBI-registered Category 2 AIF, with a corpus of INR 300 crore.

Focused on transformative sectors like deeptech, climate, and sustainability, the fund plans to invest INR 5-7 crore each in 25-30 early-stage startups, with significant provisions for follow-on rounds.

Founded by Sharad Bansal, an IIT Delhi alumnus who successfully scaled his edtech startup; Rajendra Lora, an IIIT Jabalpur alumnus with a proven track record in AgriTech; and Yogesh Chaudhary, the force behind Jaipur Rugs' global success, Warmup Ventures combines deep entrepreneurial expertise with a mission to empower early-stage founders.

Over the past 5-6 years, the founding team claims to have backed more than 100 emerging startups through their angel investments, offering both capital and access to a powerful business network.

"We are creating a platform that connects heritage with future growth," said Yogesh Chaudhary, Founding Partner at Warmup Ventures and Owner of Jaipur Rugs.

Established in 2023 as a syndicate fund, Warmup Ventures has already invested in over 15 promising startups, including Bobabhai, which has scaled to over 45 stores nationwide; Nitro Commerce, supporting 200+ brands; MiniMines, a Li-ion battery recycling startup; RocketPay, a payment collection app with 5,000+ merchants; and Balwaan Krishi, which secured Rs 40 crore to advance agritech solutions.

"Having experienced the founder's journey, we understand the critical role of the right capital and support," said Sharad Bansal, Managing Partner. Looking forward, Warmup Ventures aims to empower the next generation of Indian startups by combining financial backing with strategic guidance, further strengthening India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"At Warmup, we harness the collaborative power of our network to create value for both startups and investors," added Rajendra Lora, Founding Partner.
