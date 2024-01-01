GST Bill
Parliament Passes Amendments to Levy 28% GST Tax on Online Gaming
FM Sitharaman had previously stated that the council was keen on getting the bill rolled out to levy tax from October 1.
New GST Rules For Businesses From Today: GSTN
According to an advisory issued by GSTN to taxpayers, the government said that it has decided to impose a time limit on reporting old invoices on the e-invoice IRP portals for taxpayers with aggregate annual turnover greater than or equal to INR 100 crore
Centre Open To Inclusion Of Petroleum Products Under GST Regime, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister said the fiscal consolidation for which the government had given a road map, they are completely aligning themselves with it
Government Plans More Measures To Boost GST Collections In Coming Months
As per reports, the government had managed to accumulate over INR 1.5 lakh crore in October which is the second highest monthly collection since the indirect tax regime was launched in mid-2017
Revenue Department Officials To Be Trained To Use Modern Technology Tools, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The finance minister also added that, internationally, tax authorities are using IoT technology to automate the scanning of goods using e-seals, QR codes and X-ray scanners
GoM To Submit Report On Online Gaming Taxation
The sources also said that the GST council is likely meet during the end of this month or by early September to discuss about the report by GoM
Three Years That Changed the Way India Trades
GST, which is considered the most significant tax reform since Indian independence, has transformed the Indian business landscape over the past three years
Would Interest Be Payble On Net Taxes Under GST?
There has been in ambiguity since the beginning regarding the interest chargeability on gross or net tax liability
How Organizations Can Prepare For E-Invoicing
All organizations which need to get e-invoicing implemented now, or even at a later date, should follow these guidelines in order to ensure a smooth implementation
Important Aspects Of E-Invoicing Decoded
The government plans to eventually get all businesses under its purview, to streamline tax processes and curb tax evasion
Why Is GST Compensation To the States a Complicated Affair
Three years after the implementation of GST, centre and states have yet to reach a solution; perhaps the formula for compensation cess needs to be reconsidered
[Budget 2020] Misses For the Healthcare Sector
At INR 69, 000 crore for FY21, the outlay for the health sector in Union Budget 2020 is a marginal improvement over INR 62,659 crore provided in the previous Budget
The Ailing Indian Economy Needs a Consumer and Liquidity Push for Revival
The GDP growth of 5% in the April-June quarter has ignited concerns that the slowdown might be a prolonged one
4 Steps in 100 Days of Modi Govt That Revived The Indian Economy
How the Drone Attack on Saudi Arabia's Aramco Oil Plant Will Affect Indian Households
Petrol and diesel prices may go up in case global crude oil prices remain elevated