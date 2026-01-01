Incubate Fund Asia

News and Trends

Proptech Firm Flent Secures INR 21 Cr in Pre-Series A Round

The round includes INR 17 crore in equity and INR 4 crore in debt.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Lumov, Conscious Chemist and Specialty Surgical Oncology Hospital Secure Fresh Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

News and Trends

Surat-Based B2B Textile Startup Fantail Secures INR 13.75 Cr Funding

The seed funding round was led by Riverwalk Holdings, Incubate Fund Asia, and All In Capital.

News and Trends

Saswat Finance Raises USD 2.6 Mn Led by Ankur Capital to Scale Rural Fintech Infrastructure

The Mumbai-based startup aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand its technology infrastructure, launch new financial products, and scale operations across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.