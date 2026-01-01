Incubate Fund Asia
Proptech Firm Flent Secures INR 21 Cr in Pre-Series A Round
The round includes INR 17 crore in equity and INR 4 crore in debt.
Lumov, Conscious Chemist and Specialty Surgical Oncology Hospital Secure Fresh Funding
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Surat-Based B2B Textile Startup Fantail Secures INR 13.75 Cr Funding
The seed funding round was led by Riverwalk Holdings, Incubate Fund Asia, and All In Capital.
Saswat Finance Raises USD 2.6 Mn Led by Ankur Capital to Scale Rural Fintech Infrastructure
The Mumbai-based startup aims to deploy the fresh funds to expand its technology infrastructure, launch new financial products, and scale operations across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.