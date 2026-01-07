The round includes INR 17 crore in equity and INR 4 crore in debt.

Bengaluru-based proptech startup Flent has raised INR 21 crore (around USD 2.5 million) in a Pre-Series A funding round. The round includes INR 17 crore in equity and INR 4 crore in debt.

It was led by Incubate Fund Asia, with participation from WEH Ventures, Twin & Bull Family Office, Stride Ventures, 91Ventures, Untitled VC, and 91Ventures. Angel investors in the round include BlackBuck co-founder Rajesh Yabaji.

As part of the funding, more than 40 landlords and tenants using Flent's platform also invested a combined INR 1 crore, reflecting user participation in the company's growth.

The startup plans to use the capital to expand operations beyond Bengaluru. Mumbai and Gurugram have been identified as the next target markets. Flent is also preparing to introduce additional services across the rental lifecycle, such as flatmate discovery, vacancy protection for landlords, and AI-driven tools to help users find suitable locations and budgets.

Founded in October 2023 by Mayank Lalwani, Rishabh Agnihotri, and Shail Daswani, Flent operates a full-stack rental platform offering fully furnished, move-in-ready homes with flexible lease terms. The company manages design, onboarding, tenant screening, maintenance, and rent assurance, while eliminating brokerage fees and large security deposits.

Currently, Flent manages about 350 rooms across 140 premium homes in Bengaluru and reports occupancy levels of 90–95%, with an average customer stay of around 14 months. The startup focuses on high-value residential properties, particularly those owned by investors and NRIs, where property management is often fragmented.

Flent operates in a competitive market alongside rental and property management platforms such as NestAway, NoBroker, Zolo, Stanza Living, and Livspace Rentals.