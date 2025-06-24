The seed funding round was led by Riverwalk Holdings, Incubate Fund Asia, and All In Capital.

Surat-based B2B textile manufacturing startup Fantail has raised INR 13.75 crore (approx USD 1.6 million) in a seed funding round led by Riverwalk Holdings, Incubate Fund Asia, and All In Capital.

The capital infusion will be deployed to empower partner SMEs in Surat, focusing on enhancing capabilities, upgrading processes and machinery, streamlining backend operations, and acquiring talent across design, quality, and technical roles.

Founded in 2023 by Ramya Iyer, Fantail integrates end-to-end manufacturing in the man-made fabric (MMF) segment, working directly with weavers, mills, processors, and value addition units—right from yarn to finished garments. The company aims to bring structure, scalability, and technological innovation to the traditionally unorganised MMF supply chain in Surat, India's textile hub.

"In B2B, timing is of great significance. I've worked in the Surat ecosystem for over a decade, and I believe the coming years will be pivotal for Manufacturing 2.0," said Ramya Iyer, Founder of Fantail. "If we solve for scale and efficiency, we can harness the true potential of this ecosystem. With the right team and patient capital, we believe we can build a globally recognized MMF brand from Surat."

Fantail designs and manufactures fabrics for enterprise fashion retailers across value, premium, and luxury segments. It serves as a bridge between traditional textile SMEs and the demands of modern, organised fashion retail—an area seeing significant growth in India and emerging markets.

The funds raised will also support the development of proprietary backend technologies to improve traceability, operational efficiency, and responsiveness to customer demand.

Riverwalk Holdings' Jai Sumer Singh emphasised the untapped opportunity in Surat's MMF market: "There's no brand that currently stands for quality and design in this space. Fantail is poised to change that through standardization and customer-first innovation."

Rajeev Ranka, Partner at Incubate Fund Asia, highlighted, "Fantail is digitising a fragmented textile supply chain, unlocking reliability and speed for retailers and exporters alike."

Aditya Singh of All In Capital added, "Ramya's rare combination of deep domain expertise and operational clarity makes Fantail uniquely positioned to modernise Surat's INR 3.3 lakh crore (USD 40 B) MMF industry."

As Fantail strengthens its roots in Surat's textile ecosystem, it aims to scale across Asia and MENA, establishing itself as a transformative force in global fashion supply chains.