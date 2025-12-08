The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lumov Raises USD 1.2 Mn Seed Funding

Bengaluru-based orthopedic recovery product startup Lumov has secured USD 1.2 million (INR 10 crore) in a seed funding round led by Incubate Fund Asia.

QRG Investments and Holdings, IIMA Ventures, SIDBI, and several angel investors also participated in the round.

The startup plans to use the capital to expand operations, build stronger partnerships with surgeons, and speed up the development of new products. It will also scale its presence in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, and strengthen its manufacturing and sales teams.

Founded by Saumaric Dangwal and Ankit Gupta, Lumov designs and manufactures orthopedic recovery and rehabilitation products aimed at post surgical care, pain management, and long term mobility support. The startup collaborates with orthopedic specialists from major hospital chains including Manipal, Apollo, Sakra, and AIG to create clinically validated products suited for Indian patients.

Lumov currently has a core team of 15 and intends to increase hiring across product development, sales, and operations. The founders bring healthcare investment experience from Bain Capital, Brookfield Private Equity, and Steinberg Asset Management.

Skincare Brand Conscious Chemist Secures INR 15 Cr Funding

Skincare startup Conscious Chemist has secured INR 15 crore in a bridge funding round led by Atomic Capital.

The round also saw participation from First Port Capital and IPV International. This follows the company's earlier raise of INR 1 crore in debt from Recur Club in February 2024. Conscious Chemist was previously featured on Shark Tank India Season III but did not receive investment on the show.

The startup plans to use the new capital to build a stronger leadership team, scale its inventory and marketing operations, and increase investment in research and product development. It is also preparing to enter new segments such as scalp and hair care.

Conscious Chemist was founded in 2021 by Robin Gupta and Prakher Mathur. The brand works in the active focused skincare category and offers more than 30 products, including sunscreens, cleansers, serums and acne care ranges. Its formulations use ingredients like salicylic acid, peptides, ceramides and retinol.

According to the company, revenue has grown three times in the past year and profitability has been achieved at the CM3 level. It reports 75 percent gross margins and a customer base of over 2.5 million users. Sales through quick commerce platforms have tripled. The startup is aiming for an ARR of INR 500 crore in the next two to three years.

Specialty Surgical Oncology Hospital Bags USD 2.8 Mn Funding

Specialty Surgical Oncology Hospital has raised USD 2.8 million from the Everhope Oncology platform, to support its next phase of expansion.

The funds will be used to grow its network, strengthen organ specific surgical services and improve access to advanced cancer care across Western India.

The hospital chain was founded in 2021 by 7 cancer surgeons led by Dr Sanket Mehta, a Tata trained specialist. Based in Mumbai, it was established to address long waiting periods, overcrowded hospitals and limited access to advanced surgical treatment. SSO focuses on organ specific cancer surgeries and operates centres dedicated solely to oncology procedures.

The organisation offers open, minimal access and robotic surgeries along with specialised treatments such as Cytoreductive Surgery and Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy. It treats a wide range of cancers including breast, head and neck, gastrointestinal, gynaecological and bone cancers. Support services include counselling, stoma care and nutritional guidance.

With the new investment, SSO plans to expand its presence in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and other cities across Maharashtra and Gujarat.