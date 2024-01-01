India Quotient
AGRIM Secures USD 17.3 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Asia Impact
The newly raised funds will be deployed to enhance AGRIM's technological infrastructure, broaden its product offerings, and expand its operational footprint across the country.
Convin Raises USD 6.5 Mn to Boost Team, Distribution, and AI Innovation in Southeast Asia
The Series A funding round was led by India Quotient, with participation from JSW Ventures and existing investors Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital Winners Fund, Sparrow Capital, and 9Unicorns.
Portl, Freshleaf, and Fix My Curls Raise Growth Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced growth-stage funding rounds.
Lendingkart Secures USD 10 Mn via External Commercial Borrowing from a BlueOrchard Fund
The fintech platform plans to utilise the money for lending initiatives aimed at micro, small, and medium enterprises.