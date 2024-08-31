Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

AGRIM Secures USD 17.3 Mn in Series B Funding Led by Asia Impact The newly raised funds will be deployed to enhance AGRIM's technological infrastructure, broaden its product offerings, and expand its operational footprint across the country.

[L-R] Avi Jain & Mukul Garg, Co-founders of AGRIM

AGRIM, a Gurugram-based B2B platform specialising in agri-inputs, has raised USD 17.3 million in its Series B funding round, led by Asia Impact. This round also saw participation from existing investors, including Kalaari, India Quotient, Omnivore, and Accion Venture Lab.

This latest infusion of capital builds on the USD 10 million Series A round led by Kalaari in February 2022, further solidifying AGRIM's position in the market.

The newly raised funds will be deployed to enhance AGRIM's technological infrastructure, broaden its product offerings, and expand its operational footprint across the country.

"Our goal is to make AGRIM the go-to platform for agri-input retailers. With the current funds, we will continue to invest in our technology and people to deliver transformative digital solutions for the agri-inputs supply chain in India," said Mukul Garg and Avi Jain, Founders of AGRIM.

Founded in April 2020 by Mukul Garg and Avi Jain, AGRIM connects agri-input retailers directly with manufacturers, offering a comprehensive suite of services that include distribution, credit, logistics, and marketing.

The platform currently hosts over 30,000 SKUs from 1,200 manufacturers, serving 25,000 retailers who, in turn, cater to and educate 15 million farmers across India. AGRIM operates in various agri-input categories such as seeds, fertilisers, crop protection, animal nutrition, and farm implements, making it a pivotal player in the agricultural supply chain.

"AGRIM's impressive growth trajectory and commitment to innovation in the agri-inputs sector align perfectly with our vision to support scalable solutions that enhance efficiency and accessibility in critical industries. This investment marks a pivotal moment in AGRIM's journey towards transforming the agricultural supply chain in India, and we are thrilled to be part of their story as they expand their reach and deepen their market impact," said Christian Banno of Asia Impact.
