Indian railways
Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Indian Railways Innovation Policy 'Startups For Railways'
The Union railway minister asked the startups to use this opportunity and ensured them all the support from the side of Indian Railways
Indian Railways 2.0: Will 2021 Be That Year?
While the answer is not a simple yes or no, the work has already started
Can AI Help Indian Railways Improve Passenger Experience And Safety?
AI-based solutions that can make life easier for millions of rail travellers
Chiratae Ventures Seed Funds Travel Guarantee Startup Railofy
The fund of Rs 7 crore will be utilized to scale Railofy's presence across country post-lockdown
Coronavirus: Indian Railways Shuts Down All Passenger Trains Till March 31
However, goods trains will continue operations ensuring supplies are not interrupted across the country. Separately, all Metro rail services and inter-state transport buses will also be suspended for the same period.
[Budget 2020] Railways Remains Under Stress With High Operating Ratio
While passenger earnings hit the target, freight earnings revised downwards for FY20; budgetary support for FY21 goes up.
Is Your Train Travel Agent Duping you? IRCTC Comes To Rescue
Indian Railways has initiated a transparent and convenient refund system for the customers which would assist them for cancellation and fully waitlisted dropped tickets
How Technology Upgrade In Indian Railways Would Benefit Government Capital
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal and Department of Indian Railways has decided to upgrade trains with new facilities and technology
Here's How Private Operators will Change Journey Experience on Indian Railways
Railway Board discussed the issues related to the passenger trains' viability by the private makers
Indian Railways Will Not Go Down the Same Route as Indian Airways
Better late than never, Indian Railways is pulling up its socks.
India's First Make in India Nuts & Bolts Came From this Market Leader
NBC bearings make auto components for Indian Railways, ISRO and DMRC
#3 Tasks That Will Require Prabhu's Immediate Attention
He has to come up with innovative solution to increase exports and decrease trade deficit
