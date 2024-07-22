You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a strategic move to enhance passenger experience by deploying cutting-edge machines that use artificial intelligence (AI) to clean and inspect linens for stains and damages before they are packed. This initiative addresses frequent complaints from passengers regarding dirty linens provided during their journeys. Railways use approximately six lakh linen packets every day, including two bedsheets, a pillow cover, a hand towel, and a blanket.

The newly introduced machine, currently located in Pune, employs high-resolution cameras to capture detailed images of the linens. This process ensures high accuracy in identifying any stains or damages.

According to the Minister, Indian Railways currently operates 80 mechanized laundries across the country. So far, only two per cent of the linens have been checked under sample, and those found dirty were rejected. The AI-powered machine will be rolled out nationwide to all 80 mechanized laundries, the Minister further added.

"This (new machine) is an experiment, and we will expand its use across the country as the technology develops. We plan to implement it in the laundries of Central Railway and Western Railway, and eventually across all zones in the country," the minister said.

The process begins with manually loading bedsheets onto a conveyor system. As the linens move through the detection area at a controlled speed, high-resolution cameras capture detailed images. "The software uses advanced machine learning algorithms to identify and classify stains and damages with 100% accuracy. The system records and stores the percentage of stains and damages on each bedsheet. The focus is on quality control," added a railway official.