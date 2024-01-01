Inflexor Ventures
Inflexor Achieves First Close of INR 350 Cr Opportunities Fund with HDFC AMC as Lead Investor
The firm's Opportunities Fund is designed to support its high-performing portfolio companies from Inflexor's earlier fund, with a portion of the capital earmarked for future investments in these companies over the next 3-5 years.
Pune-based BioPrime Raises USD 6 Mn for Crop Protection Innovations
The Series A funding was led by Belgium's Edaphon, marking its first Asian investment. Omnivore, Inflexor Ventures, and government bodies like BIRAC and DBT also supported the round.
Ayna and Wahter Raise Early-Stage Funding
8chili, Infinx, NoPo Nanotechnologies, and SuperKalam Raise Early Stage Funding
