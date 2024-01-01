Inflexor Ventures

Inflexor Achieves First Close of INR 350 Cr Opportunities Fund with HDFC AMC as Lead Investor

The firm's Opportunities Fund is designed to support its high-performing portfolio companies from Inflexor's earlier fund, with a portion of the capital earmarked for future investments in these companies over the next 3-5 years.

Pune-based BioPrime Raises USD 6 Mn for Crop Protection Innovations

The Series A funding was led by Belgium's Edaphon, marking its first Asian investment. Omnivore, Inflexor Ventures, and government bodies like BIRAC and DBT also supported the round.

Ayna and Wahter Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

8chili, Infinx, NoPo Nanotechnologies, and SuperKalam Raise Early Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.