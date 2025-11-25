The fresh funds will be used to scale manufacturing of RoboTome and MorphoLens, expand global market reach, strengthen regulatory approvals, grow the engineering and research teams, and advance intellectual property and physical AI capabilities.

Morphle Labs, Bengaluru-based deep tech healthcare automation company, has raised USD 5 million in a Series A round led by Inflexor Ventures.

The company builds robotic and imaging systems for cancer diagnostics and plans to use the new capital to speed up global expansion, increase manufacturing capacity and advance regulatory clearances for its medical devices.

The funding will help Morphle Labs boost production of its flagship products RoboTome and MorphoLens. RoboTome is a robotic microtome that can slice biopsy blocks at more than twice the speed of an experienced histotechnologist. MorphoLens is a high throughput slide scanner that can digitise more than 100 slides per hour using advanced optics and AI based imaging. Together these platforms are designed to automate some of the most demanding and traditionally manual steps in histology, improving efficiency and consistency in laboratory workflows.

The company also plans to grow its intellectual property portfolio across global jurisdictions and invest further in international medical device certifications.

With the new funding, Morphle Labs will expand hiring across robotics, optical engineering, computer vision, hardware development, medical grade software and compliance. It aims to strengthen its work in what it describes as physical AI, which brings together intelligent software and high precision hardware.

Founded in 2017, Morphle Labs focuses on automation in tissue diagnostics. By combining robotics, optics, hardware design and AI, the company develops systems that support pathology labs in delivering faster and more consistent results. Its products are already used in leading laboratories in the US and Europe. Morphle Labs has filed more than 80 patents and continues to invest in research and engineering for global cancer diagnostics.

The leadership team includes Rohit Hiwale as Chief Executive Officer, Ashish Manmode as Chief Technology Officer and Sunnel Daniel as Chief Operating Officer. The company has a team of nearly 100 employees across Bengaluru and Boston and is expanding its commercial operations in major international markets.

Morphle Labs plans to build further automation layers that could reduce diagnostic turnaround times and support better outcomes for cancer patients worldwide.