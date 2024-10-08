Get All Access for $5/mo

Pune-based BioPrime Raises USD 6 Mn for Crop Protection Innovations The Series A funding was led by Belgium's Edaphon, marking its first Asian investment. Omnivore, Inflexor Ventures, and government bodies like BIRAC and DBT also supported the round.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BioPrime Founding Team

Agri-biotech startup BioPrime Agrisolutions (BioPrime) has secured USD 6 million in a Series A funding round led by Belgium-based Edaphon, marking the investor's first foray into Asia.

Existing investors Omnivore and Inflexor Ventures also participated equally in the round. This funding follows the Pune-based startup's earlier pre-Series A round in October 2022, where it raised INR 9 crore, led by the same investors.

This latest capital infusion will propel BioPrime's research in crop protection, particularly focusing on the co-development of novel biofungicides and bioinsecticides.

BioPrime's CEO and co-founder, Renuka Diwan, said, "Securing this investment is a testimony to the strength and impact of our technology and the dedication of our team. We will continue to pursue our strategic priorities of accelerating the development of industry solutions in the biologicals space. We look forward to enhancing the offerings to our existing B2B customers and entering into strategic co-development and licensing with industry players."

Founded in 2016 by Renuka Karandikar, Amit Shinde, and Shekhar Bhosle, BioPrime develops affordable agribiologicals that help crops manage abiotic stress such as high temperatures, drought, and excessive water while also improving resistance to pests and diseases.

The Pune-based startup uses small biomolecules to modulate crops' physiological responses, providing a sustainable alternative to chemical solutions.

BioPrime plans to expand its innovative biostimulants into international markets, with ongoing trials in the United States and upcoming launches in North America, Brazil, and Southeast Asia. The company is also advancing its BioNexus platform, a patented technology that has identified over 170 novel microbial strains from a library of 18,000 strains, which will accelerate product development.

Edaphon's Managing Partner, Vincent Vliebergh, stated, "We invested in BioPrime because of its impressive balance between a strong portfolio of commercial products and a high-potential innovation pipeline. Operating within India's rapidly growing biostimulant market, BioPrime provides crucial solutions to smallholder farmers while addressing sustainability challenges."

Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner of Omnivore, added, "The climate crisis threatens the future of agrifood systems and rural communities across India. The complex challenges to food security and rural livelihoods demand innovative approaches like those BioPrime offers. Our investment underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable farming practices."

In addition to its investors, BioPrime is supported by government bodies such as BIRAC, DBT, and NCL Biotech Business Incubator, showcasing strong public and private sector backing in its mission to reshape sustainable agriculture.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Finance

Here's What Entrepreneurs Expect from RBI Guidelines for P2P Lending Platforms

Some entrepreneurs think it will provide legal sanctity to P2P lending platforms

By Sanchita Dash
By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

Mom's Side Hustle Started With a Facebook Page. Now It Makes More Than $1 Million a Year: 'Don't Overthink.'

Karen Frederick, 43, wanted to establish a fulfilling, home-based career.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

XDLINX Space Labs and Holiday Tribe Raise Early-Stage Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

LLMs, Enterprise Adoption and Accountability to Fuel India's AI Ambition

As the country aspires to become an AI hub, the technology is expected to add around USD 450-500 billion by 2025 and USD 967 billion by 2035 to the Indian economy according to a TeamLease report

By Paromita Gupta