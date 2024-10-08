The Series A funding was led by Belgium's Edaphon, marking its first Asian investment. Omnivore, Inflexor Ventures, and government bodies like BIRAC and DBT also supported the round.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agri-biotech startup BioPrime Agrisolutions (BioPrime) has secured USD 6 million in a Series A funding round led by Belgium-based Edaphon, marking the investor's first foray into Asia.

Existing investors Omnivore and Inflexor Ventures also participated equally in the round. This funding follows the Pune-based startup's earlier pre-Series A round in October 2022, where it raised INR 9 crore, led by the same investors.

This latest capital infusion will propel BioPrime's research in crop protection, particularly focusing on the co-development of novel biofungicides and bioinsecticides.

BioPrime's CEO and co-founder, Renuka Diwan, said, "Securing this investment is a testimony to the strength and impact of our technology and the dedication of our team. We will continue to pursue our strategic priorities of accelerating the development of industry solutions in the biologicals space. We look forward to enhancing the offerings to our existing B2B customers and entering into strategic co-development and licensing with industry players."

Founded in 2016 by Renuka Karandikar, Amit Shinde, and Shekhar Bhosle, BioPrime develops affordable agribiologicals that help crops manage abiotic stress such as high temperatures, drought, and excessive water while also improving resistance to pests and diseases.

The Pune-based startup uses small biomolecules to modulate crops' physiological responses, providing a sustainable alternative to chemical solutions.

BioPrime plans to expand its innovative biostimulants into international markets, with ongoing trials in the United States and upcoming launches in North America, Brazil, and Southeast Asia. The company is also advancing its BioNexus platform, a patented technology that has identified over 170 novel microbial strains from a library of 18,000 strains, which will accelerate product development.

Edaphon's Managing Partner, Vincent Vliebergh, stated, "We invested in BioPrime because of its impressive balance between a strong portfolio of commercial products and a high-potential innovation pipeline. Operating within India's rapidly growing biostimulant market, BioPrime provides crucial solutions to smallholder farmers while addressing sustainability challenges."

Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner of Omnivore, added, "The climate crisis threatens the future of agrifood systems and rural communities across India. The complex challenges to food security and rural livelihoods demand innovative approaches like those BioPrime offers. Our investment underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable farming practices."

In addition to its investors, BioPrime is supported by government bodies such as BIRAC, DBT, and NCL Biotech Business Incubator, showcasing strong public and private sector backing in its mission to reshape sustainable agriculture.