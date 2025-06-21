Jeet Chandan
BizDateUp Launches INR 1,000 Cr Pulse Fund I
The fund targets AI, SaaS, fintech, healthtech, deeptech, defense, aerospace, gaming, EVs, renewable energy, and regtech, with strong emphasis on tier II and tier III cities.
Rise of Bharatpreneurs: Tier II and III Cities Account for 60% of BizDateUp's FY24-25 Investments
The company funded 21 startups during the fiscal year, of which 11 were led by entrepreneurs from smaller towns, with Nashik and Jaipur emerging as key innovation hubs.
Tejasvi Surya Joins Hands with BizDateUp to Empower Entrepreneurs
Scheduled for June 21, 2025, at the Indian Craft Brewery in Bangalore, the event aims to provide a powerful platform for entrepreneurs to connect with investors, policy experts, and industry leaders.
BizDateUp Founders Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain Acquire Stake in Swiggy During Pre-IPO Round
The investment in Swiggy was made through a strategic off-market secondary deal, attracting high-profile investors including cricketers Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, tennis player Rohan Bopanna, and filmmaker Karan Johar, alongside other notable celebrities.