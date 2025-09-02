BizDateUp Launches INR 1,000 Cr Pulse Fund I The fund targets AI, SaaS, fintech, healthtech, deeptech, defense, aerospace, gaming, EVs, renewable energy, and regtech, with strong emphasis on tier II and tier III cities.

BizDateUp has announced the launch of Pulse Fund I, an INR 1,000 crore Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) aimed at supporting emerging businesses across high-growth sectors.

The fund consists of an INR 500 crore base corpus along with an INR 500 crore green-shoe option.

According to the fund, it will allocate 50 percent of its resources to high-growth startups, 30 percent to profitable small and medium enterprises, and the remaining 20 percent to select real estate projects. The fund is structured as a 10-year close-ended vehicle, extendable by 2 years.

The fund will focus on sectors such as artificial intelligence, software-as-a-service, fintech, health technology, deep technology, defense, aerospace, gaming, electric mobility, renewable energy, and regulatory technology.

A special focus will be placed on opportunities emerging from tier II and tier III cities. Oversight will include financial, legal, and compliance checks, monitored by an NISM-certified fund manager.

BizDateUp, founded by Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain, positions itself as an ecosystem enabler for startups. The platform has so far backed over 25 companies, raised a USD 10 million fund, and built a network of 1,000 angel investors. It reported an average return of 3.5 times for its investors in the last financial year.

In May last year, BizDateUp Technologies acquired a 20 percent stake in Duro Green, an environmental impact venture engaged in wet waste management services.

Looking ahead, BizDateUp plans to expand internationally with parallel funds in Singapore, the United States, and Dubai, targeting more than USD 1 billion for India's innovation ecosystem.
