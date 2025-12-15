The fund will invest in growing women-led ventures across technology, digital brands, healthcare, sustainability, consumer products, and creative enterprises globally.

Mumbai-based venture capital firm BizDateUp has announced a dedicated INR 50 crore fund aimed at supporting women led start-ups across India.

The initiative seeks to address the funding gap faced by women entrepreneurs and strengthen their participation in the country's start-up ecosystem.

The announcement was made by Jeet Chandan, Group Managing Director of BizDateUp, during the Womenpreneur Leadership Forum and Awards 2025 held in Mumbai. The fund will focus on backing both early stage and growth stage ventures founded or led by women, providing not only financial support but also mentorship and access to professional networks.

According to the company, the fund will target sectors where women entrepreneurs are increasingly building businesses. These include technology, digital first brands, healthcare, sustainability, consumer products, and creative driven enterprises.

Jeet Chandan said, "This fund is not just an investment commitment, it is a statement of belief. Women entrepreneurs in India have shown resilience, innovation, and leadership, yet they remain underrepresented in funding. With this INR 50 crore fund, we want to ensure that more women founders receive the platform, capital, and confidence needed to grow."

Meet Jain, Group Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of BizDateUp, added, "We see strong potential in women led ventures not only in metro areas but also in tier II and tier III regions. Many founders have strong ideas but limited access to networks and resources. This fund is meant to support businesses that solve real problems and create employment."

Women led enterprises currently represent a relatively small portion of funded start-ups in India. Industry observers note that initiatives such as this could encourage more focused capital allocation toward women founders. BizDateUp said further details on the fund structure, eligibility requirements, and application process will be shared in the coming weeks.

BizDateUp is a Mumbai-headquartered venture capital firm founded by Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain. The firm works closely with emerging companies, offering capital and strategic guidance, with investments spanning sectors such as healthcare, sustainability, consumer brands, and electric mobility.