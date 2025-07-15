The company funded 21 startups during the fiscal year, of which 11 were led by entrepreneurs from smaller towns, with Nashik and Jaipur emerging as key innovation hubs.

In a strong sign of India's evolving startup landscape, BizDateUp has revealed that 60 percent of its startup investments in the financial year 2024-25 were directed toward founders based in tier II and III cities.

This shift marks a significant departure from the traditional metro-centric startup narrative. The rise of what many are calling "Bharatpreneurs" highlights the emergence of a new entrepreneurial wave that is flourishing beyond established urban centers such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

"Our belief is simple—great ideas don't have pin codes," said Jeet Chandan, Managing Director at BizDateUp. "What we are seeing in Tier II and III cities is not just potential, but performance. These founders are solving real problems for real markets, with impressive capital efficiency."

Chandan emphasized that 80 percent of the startups funded in these regions have already reached profitability or achieved key growth milestones. "Their hunger, resilience, and customer closeness give them an edge that's hard to replicate," he added.

Examples of this shift include Square Insurance, based in Jaipur, which posted 650 percent in unrealised returns, and PDRL, a drone technology and SaaS firm from Nashik, which achieved 482 percent. These outcomes reflect not only strong business models but also the depth of local market insight these founders bring.

"Tier II and III founders often bring sharper unit economics and a relentless drive to build sustainably," noted Meet Jain, CEO of BizDateUp. "Our role is not just to fund these ventures, but to actively support them through strategic guidance and business development."

Jain cited companies like BattRE and Square Insurance, where BizDateUp's enablement efforts opened new revenue channels through strategic partnerships. He added that the platform's support goes beyond capital, offering mentorship, market access, and growth networks.

As India positions itself as a global startup powerhouse, BizDateUp's investment strategy offers a compelling model of inclusive growth. By backing talent from every corner of the country, the firm is helping to redefine where innovation in India truly begins.