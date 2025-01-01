Jetsynthesys
Sara Tendulkar Joins GEPL as Mumbai Franchise Owner for Season 2
Sara Tendulkar's involvement reflects her deep-rooted connection to Mumbai and aligns with the league's vision of integrating regional representation with esports innovation.
NODWIN Gaming Secures INR 64 Cr Investment from Nazara Technologies
The raised funds will be primarily allocated to fuel NODWIN Gaming's ongoing expansion momentum, focusing on enhancing its capabilities, growing its portfolio of intellectual properties (IPs), and strengthening its presence in emerging markets.
JetSynthesys Welcomes Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashanth Prakash as Franchise Owners for GEPL Bengaluru Team
The second season of the league, which is set to take place in early 2025, will see Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, and Accel partner Prashanth Prakash stepping into the role of franchise owners.
The Digital Master Blaster
Emerging technologies are driving the disruption & Jetsynthesys is driving digital entertainment. Entrepreneur India explores how the makers of Sachin Tendulkar's official game are creating immersive experiences for online users