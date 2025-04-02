Sara Tendulkar Joins GEPL as Mumbai Franchise Owner for Season 2 Sara Tendulkar's involvement reflects her deep-rooted connection to Mumbai and aligns with the league's vision of integrating regional representation with esports innovation.

JetSynthesys has announced that Sara Tendulkar has joined the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL) as the Mumbai franchise owner for its highly anticipated second season. This move not only strengthens the league's appeal but also highlights the growing influence of esports in mainstream cricket culture.

GEPL, recognised as the world's largest e-cricket and entertainment league, is built on the success of Real Cricket, a game that has surpassed 300 million lifetime downloads. Since its inaugural season, the league has witnessed explosive growth, with player registrations surging from 200,000 to 910,000. Additionally, GEPL has recorded over 70 million multiplatform impressions and 2.4 million minutes of streamed content across JioCinema and Sports18.

Sara Tendulkar's involvement reflects her deep-rooted connection to Mumbai and aligns with the league's vision of integrating regional representation with esports innovation. Her presence brings new energy to GEPL, further bridging the gap between cricket enthusiasts and the fast-evolving digital sports landscape.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Sara Tendulkar said, "Cricket has always been an integral part of my family, and exploring its evolution in esports is exciting. Owning the Mumbai franchise in GEPL is a unique opportunity to combine my love for the game with my passion for the city. I look forward to working with a talented team to build a franchise that inspires and entertains fans."

JetSynthesys' CEO and Founder, Rajan Navani, welcomed Sara, stating, "Sara embodies the Gen Z creator and influencer ecosystem in India. Her interest in sports and esports, combined with her immense popularity, makes her the perfect partner in our vision to take esports to a broader audience. Her presence will further elevate GEPL and inspire aspiring players."

Rohit Potphode, CEO and League Commissioner of GEPL, highlighted Sara's role in shaping the league's future, stating, "Having Sara as a franchise owner is a landmark moment for GEPL. Her involvement will enhance fan engagement and take Season 2 to new heights."

GEPL Season 2 promises to be more competitive with expanded team formats, advanced league structures, and elite players competing on Real Cricket 24, known for its strategic depth and realism. The season will culminate in a high-stakes grand finale in May 2025, where teams will vie for the coveted 'e-Cricket Icon' title.

With Sara Tendulkar's entry, GEPL is set to redefine esports, blending sports, technology, and entertainment to shape the future of digital cricket.
