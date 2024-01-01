Lightspeed Venture Partners
Lightspeed Raises Over 7 Billion To Fund Growth-Stage Entrepreneurs
The company claims that it currently manages $18 billion across the Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in the US, China, Europe, India, Israel and Southeast Asia
Lightspeed Venture Sets Up New Southeast Asia-focused Team to Scale Up Investments in the Region
Lightspeed will start operations in Singapore and deploy capital from its global fund of USD 4 billion, which was closed in April this year, to invest in the Southeast Asian market, with key focus on Indonesia and Singapore
Tech Firm Hasura Raises $25 Mn In Series B Round Led By LightSpeed Venture Partners
Hasura will utilize the fresh capital to accelerate its hiring and invest in its open source and commercial product development
Lightspeed Closes Third India-focused Fund With $275 Mn
Fund III brings Lightspeed's total capital under management in India above USD 1 billion
This Fintech App Is Digitizing Book-keeping For Merchants
OkCredit enables digital recording of credit or payment transactions for small business owners and their customers through a mobile application