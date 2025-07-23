Existing backers Elevation Capital and Together Fund also participated in the round, along with several notable angel investors. These include Gokul Rajaram, Rubrik cofounder Soham Mazumdar, Dharmesh Shah of HubSpot, and Guillermo Rauch of Vercel.

Agentic artificial intelligence startup Composio has secured USD 25 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The funds will be used to expand its engineering and research teams as the company focuses on solving one of the most critical challenges in enterprise AI, enabling agents to learn from experience.

Existing backers Elevation Capital and Together Fund also participated in the round, along with several notable angel investors. These include Gokul Rajaram, Rubrik cofounder Soham Mazumdar, Dharmesh Shah of HubSpot, and Guillermo Rauch of Vercel.

With this latest round, Composio's total capital raised now stands at USD 29 million, including its USD 4 million seed round.

Founded in 2023 by Soham Ganatra and Karan Vaidya, Composio operates out of San Francisco and Bengaluru. The startup has built infrastructure that allows AI agents to interact seamlessly with enterprise applications such as Gmail, Salesforce, GitHub, and Slack. It provides a shared skill layer that captures practical knowledge and distributes it across AI systems, helping agents perform better with time and context.

"AI agents today do not improve the way human employees do," said Soham Ganatra, CEO of Composio. "They do not build context or learn from past interactions. We are addressing this limitation at the infrastructure level to enable real learning in AI workflows."

Composio's platform offers preconfigured integrations, eliminating the need for developers to build custom connections or manage authentication processes. These integrations enable AI agents to complete a wide range of tasks, such as managing emails, updating CRM systems, handling support tickets, and interacting with code repositories.

"What excites us about Composio is that they are building the foundation for AI agents to become genuinely useful by learning from experience at scale," said Raviraj Jain of Lightspeed Venture Partners. "This bridges the gap between experimental tools and real world deployment."

Composio claims to have already seen strong adoption, with more than 100,000 developers using the platform. It currently serves over 200 startups and enterprises, including companies from recent Y Combinator batches and established names like Glean. The company reports it is already generating more than USD 1 million in annual recurring revenue.

With the fresh funding, Composio aims to accelerate development of its core learning infrastructure and deepen integrations with major AI frameworks such as OpenAI Agents, LangChain, Vercel AI SDK, and others.