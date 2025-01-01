Mela Ventures
Optimized Electrotech Raises USD 6 Mn Series A to Power Advanced Surveillance Tech
The newly raised funds will be deployed towards developing next-generation imaging payloads for autonomous Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), high-speed imaging for space applications, and expanding its footprint in response to rising demand and strategic partnerships.
VuNet Systems Secures INR 60 Cr in Series B Funding Led by Pravega Ventures
The funding round also saw participation from Kotak Securities and existing investors, including Mela Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, Dallas Venture Capital, and TVS Capital Funds.
Spacetech Startup GalaxEye Raises USD 10 Mn Led by MountTech Growth Fund
The latest funding will accelerate GalaxEye's plans to launch a high-resolution, all-weather satellite in 2025, providing crucial multi-sensor data for industries such as defense, agriculture, and insurance.
Spacetech startup GalaxEye Space Raises USD 6.5 Mn Funding Led by Mela Ventures and Speciale Invest
The capital raised will primarily be used to launch the company's first satellite, known as the "Drishti Mission," and to advance their multi-sensor payload technology.