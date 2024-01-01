Michael and Susan Dell Foundation

News and Trends

Futwork Secures INR 21 Cr Series A Funding to Scale AI-Driven Contact Center Solutions

Previously, the Mumbai-based company had secured USD 1 million in a seed round led by Blume Ventures in 2022.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

Pioneering India's Tech Investment Landscape: IIMA Ventures

IIMA's investment thesis revolves around ideas for solving larger problems in the deep-tech, inclusive-tech, and climate-tech spaces at the earliest stages of their journey.

News and Trends

Kalaari Capital Leads USD 5.9 Mn Investment in ByteXL for Tech Education Expansion

The new capital will be used for team expansion, product development, the introduction of new digital tools and technologies, and outreach to more colleges and universities across the country.

News and Trends

Arthan Finance Bags INR 50 Cr in Series B to Boost MSME Lending

With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based platform aims to boost the company's expansion and technological progress.