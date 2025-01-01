New Delhi-based
ByteEdge Raises USD 1.5 Mn from TRTL Ventures to Boost Enterprise AI Knowledge Transfer
The funds will be primarily deployed towards product development and scaling operations within the Indian market.
Medusa Beverages Raises INR 56 Cr in Series A Funding to Expand Market Presence
The brand claims to have established a strong presence in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh.
Private Equity Fund ChrysCapital Invests up to USD 100 Mn in Centre for Sight
With the raised funds, the New Delhi-based eye care chain CFS aims to further scale and serve the growing demand for eye care in India, both across Tier I and Tier II cities.
Synapses Launches USD 125 Mn Climate and Health Venture Fund
The New Delhi-based venture capital firm aims to use the limitless potential of human intelligence, business, and teamwork to address the climate change crisis that the world is currently facing.