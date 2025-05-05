The funds will be primarily deployed towards product development and scaling operations within the Indian market.

ByteEdge, a New Delhi-based enterprise AI knowledge transfer platform, has raised USD 1.5 million in a funding round led by Japan-based venture capital firm TRTL Ventures, with additional backing from global and Indian angel investors.

"The challenge that organisations face today is that all organisational knowledge exists in text documents—PDFs, Word files, PowerPoint, and so on," said Akash Gupt, cofounder of ByteEdge. "Since this knowledge is stored in such formats, when it is delivered to the workforce—especially the frontline, where 70% of employees are deskless—it often goes unread and misunderstood."

Founded in 2022 by Kamal Dutta and Akash Gupt, ByteEdge transforms traditional corporate documents into cinematic, multilingual short videos. Its AI-powered platform enables companies to ensure more effective knowledge transfer, especially for deskless workers who are often left out of conventional training formats.

Currently serving over 30 global enterprises across sectors like financial services, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and ecommerce, ByteEdge generates 80–85% of its business from India. The startup is also expanding into the US and Middle East markets, where it sees immense potential—particularly in offering local language video content.

ByteEdge is planning to raise an additional USD 3 million within the next four to five months to fuel its international growth. "This is a global problem," Gupt noted. "There is no platform in the Middle East that offers Arabic content in video format at scale. The US presents a broader market opportunity."