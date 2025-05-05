ByteEdge Raises USD 1.5 Mn from TRTL Ventures to Boost Enterprise AI Knowledge Transfer The funds will be primarily deployed towards product development and scaling operations within the Indian market.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Kamal Dutta & Akash Gupt, Co-founders of ByteEdge

ByteEdge, a New Delhi-based enterprise AI knowledge transfer platform, has raised USD 1.5 million in a funding round led by Japan-based venture capital firm TRTL Ventures, with additional backing from global and Indian angel investors.

The funds will be primarily deployed towards product development and scaling operations within the Indian market.

"The challenge that organisations face today is that all organisational knowledge exists in text documents—PDFs, Word files, PowerPoint, and so on," said Akash Gupt, cofounder of ByteEdge. "Since this knowledge is stored in such formats, when it is delivered to the workforce—especially the frontline, where 70% of employees are deskless—it often goes unread and misunderstood."

Founded in 2022 by Kamal Dutta and Akash Gupt, ByteEdge transforms traditional corporate documents into cinematic, multilingual short videos. Its AI-powered platform enables companies to ensure more effective knowledge transfer, especially for deskless workers who are often left out of conventional training formats.

Currently serving over 30 global enterprises across sectors like financial services, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and ecommerce, ByteEdge generates 80–85% of its business from India. The startup is also expanding into the US and Middle East markets, where it sees immense potential—particularly in offering local language video content.

ByteEdge is planning to raise an additional USD 3 million within the next four to five months to fuel its international growth. "This is a global problem," Gupt noted. "There is no platform in the Middle East that offers Arabic content in video format at scale. The US presents a broader market opportunity."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Every Entrepreneur Pivots Their Business Eventually — But in the Age of AI, the Stakes Have Never Been Higher

When to pivot and how are questions that every entrepreneur has to face. Here's how to do it.

By Aytekin Tank
Business Models

Millions of Small Businesses Will Soon Be for Sale. Here's How Smart Entrepreneurs Are Cashing In

A wave of business transitions is reshaping Main Street — and it could reshape your life too.

By Codie Sanchez
News and Trends

Sedna HoReCa Raises INR 50 Cr from Anicut Capital to Unify Hospitality Supply Chain

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand Sedna's footprint across 20+ cities over the next year and to scale its integrated technology, logistics, and food services platform tailored for the HoReCa sector.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

95% of Businesses Fail at This One Thing — Fix It Before It Costs You Customers

Most businesses believe that they deliver a great customer experience, but this is based on outdated, old-fashioned ideas. Here's what businesses can do to shift their customer experience to the modern customer.

By Antonia Hock
Growth Strategies

From Rounding Error To Top 10 Markets of Salesforce: How Arundhati Bhattacharya Changed the Growth Story

With a plan of action to further expand the business, Arundhati Bhattacharya, president and CEO, Salesforce, South Asia, shares the 2025 outlook for the tech behemoth in India

By Shrabona Ghosh