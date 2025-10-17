Student Co-living Platform HooLiv Raises INR 24 Cr Led by Negen Capital The latest funding will be directed towards expanding operations in non-metro cities, acquiring new beds, strengthening the brand, and enhancing the property management platform.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HooLiv Co-founders

Student co-living platform HooLiv has secured INR 24 crore (around USD 2.73 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Negen Capital, with support from institutional investors, family offices, and angel investors.

The New Delhi-based company had previously raised an undisclosed sum from Kotle-Patil Developers in February 2020.

The latest funding will be directed towards expanding operations in non-metro cities, acquiring new beds, strengthening the brand, and enhancing the property management platform. HooLiv also intends to explore opportunities to replicate its business model internationally.

Founded by Chinmoy Mishra, Rasmi Mishra, Gaurav Vij, and Abhishek Verma, HooLiv specialises in purpose-built student accommodations that serve students in universities and coaching hubs.

The platform emphasises organised, technology-enabled housing that maintains standardised operations and consistent living conditions, while offering cost-effective solutions for property owners and students.

HooLiv integrates real estate management with technology to provide comprehensive housing solutions, including maintenance, security, and community engagement. The company partners with property owners and educational institutions to convert and manage large-scale facilities as student housing assets.

The platform aims to address the growing demand in India's organized student housing sector, driven by an increasing number of universities and coaching centers. Competitors in this space include Stanza Living, Colive, NestAway, OYO Life, and Zolo Stays.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Job Hugging Is the New Quiet Quitting — and Leaders Can't Afford to Ignore It

Clinging to a role out of fear causes frozen progress and erodes the very conditions innovation depends on. Leaders must rebuild trust in order to thrive in uncertain times.

By Ajay Tejasvi
News and Trends

EIB Global Commits Over INR 5,200 Cr to Boost Water, Green Energy and Sustainable Transport Projects in India

Over INR 5,200 crore in new financing will boost metro projects in Nagpur and Pune, improve Uttarakhand's water infrastructure, and support India's clean energy and climate transition initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Orient Technologies Buys Red Hut for INR 5.75 Cr, Invests INR 2 Cr in two Bengaluru IT Firms

The move, totaling INR 7.71 crore, marks a significant step in the company's strategy to strengthen its digital infrastructure and expand its presence across South India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

10 Growth Strategies Every Business Owner Should Know

Effective growth strategies are vital for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
Starting a Business

With No Money, I Built a Business Selling to 165,000 Suppliers. Here's What You Need to Know Now to Succeed.

Brett Rose was 25 years old when he got his start in retail. He's seen and learned a lot.

By Amanda Breen