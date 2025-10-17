The latest funding will be directed towards expanding operations in non-metro cities, acquiring new beds, strengthening the brand, and enhancing the property management platform.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Student co-living platform HooLiv has secured INR 24 crore (around USD 2.73 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Negen Capital, with support from institutional investors, family offices, and angel investors.

The New Delhi-based company had previously raised an undisclosed sum from Kotle-Patil Developers in February 2020.

The latest funding will be directed towards expanding operations in non-metro cities, acquiring new beds, strengthening the brand, and enhancing the property management platform. HooLiv also intends to explore opportunities to replicate its business model internationally.

Founded by Chinmoy Mishra, Rasmi Mishra, Gaurav Vij, and Abhishek Verma, HooLiv specialises in purpose-built student accommodations that serve students in universities and coaching hubs.

The platform emphasises organised, technology-enabled housing that maintains standardised operations and consistent living conditions, while offering cost-effective solutions for property owners and students.

HooLiv integrates real estate management with technology to provide comprehensive housing solutions, including maintenance, security, and community engagement. The company partners with property owners and educational institutions to convert and manage large-scale facilities as student housing assets.

The platform aims to address the growing demand in India's organized student housing sector, driven by an increasing number of universities and coaching centers. Competitors in this space include Stanza Living, Colive, NestAway, OYO Life, and Zolo Stays.