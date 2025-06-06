Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures Makes First Foray into Pet Food with Investment in 'Goofy Tails' This marks Wipro's third investment in 2025 and its 15th overall.

Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner at Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures|LinkedIn

In a strategic expansion of its investment portfolio, Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures has announced its first investment in the pet food segment, backing New Delhi-based D2C pet nutrition brand Goofy Tails. The investment is part of a pre-series A round of over USD 1 million, bringing the total capital raised by Goofy Tails to USD 2 million.

Founded in 2021 by Karan Gupta, Kartik, Kunal, and Ashish, Goofy Tails offers holistic pet nutrition including wholesome meals, freeze-dried foods, supplements, and treats. The products, formulated by veterinarians and nutritionists, are made from clean, 100% natural ingredients — free from gluten and preservatives, and designed for maximum bioavailability.

Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner at Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures, said, "We are glad to partner with Goofy Tails, who are passionately addressing key gaps in India's pet food market. With pets increasingly becoming family, there is a growing demand for high quality, nutritious, and innovative pet food products. The founding team's deep expertise and strong execution gives us confidence in their potential."

Goofy Tails claims to have already served over two lakh pets and sells through major online marketplaces, quick commerce platforms, and its own website.

Karan Gupta, Co-founder of Goofy Tails, remarked, "Partnering with Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures is a significant milestone for us. This investment will not only help us scale and reach more pet parents across India but also accelerate R&D and new product innovation – further strengthening our mission."

This marks Wipro's third investment in 2025 and its 15th overall. With this, the company has fully deployed Fund I and will now activate its INR 250 crore Fund II, continuing to focus on digital-first consumer brands across India and Southeast Asia.
