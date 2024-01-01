Nexus Venture Partners
Rocketlane Lands USD 24 Mn Funding from 8VC, Matrix Partners India, and Nexus Venture Partners
New funding will accelerate Rocketlane's AI development, enhancing client project delivery with advanced features for improved resource management, efficiency, and productivity, offering enterprises a competitive edge.
AI Startup Neysa Raises USD 20 Mn from Matrix, Nexus, and NTTVC
With the raised funding, the Mumbai-based startup aims to help drive the generative-AI-cloud platform as a service and observability for India and global markets.
Wearable Tech Startup Ultrahuman Raises USD 35 Mn in Series B from Blume Ventures, Steadview Capital and Others
The Bengaluru-based health monitoring device maker will allocate the funds to enhance manufacturing capacity and deeper research in the health tracking space.
abCoffee Secures USD 3.4 Mn in Series A Led by Nexus Venture Partners and Tanglin Venture Partners
The Mumbai-based startup plans to use the raised money to speed up its supply chain and technological infrastructure in order to provide cheaper, faster-to-market on-demand coffee drinks.