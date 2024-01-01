Nexus Venture Partners

News and Trends

Rocketlane Lands USD 24 Mn Funding from 8VC, Matrix Partners India, and Nexus Venture Partners

New funding will accelerate Rocketlane's AI development, enhancing client project delivery with advanced features for improved resource management, efficiency, and productivity, offering enterprises a competitive edge.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

AI Startup Neysa Raises USD 20 Mn from Matrix, Nexus, and NTTVC

With the raised funding, the Mumbai-based startup aims to help drive the generative-AI-cloud platform as a service and observability for India and global markets.

News and Trends

Wearable Tech Startup Ultrahuman Raises USD 35 Mn in Series B from Blume Ventures, Steadview Capital and Others

The Bengaluru-based health monitoring device maker will allocate the funds to enhance manufacturing capacity and deeper research in the health tracking space.

News and Trends

abCoffee Secures USD 3.4 Mn in Series A Led by Nexus Venture Partners and Tanglin Venture Partners

The Mumbai-based startup plans to use the raised money to speed up its supply chain and technological infrastructure in order to provide cheaper, faster-to-market on-demand coffee drinks.