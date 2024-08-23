Nexus Ventures III owned 7% of the Gurugram-based integrated third-party logistics service provider at the end of the June quarter.

Nexus Venture Partners, a US-based venture capital firm, executed a significant transaction on Wednesday, selling a 1.06% stake in Delhivery for over INR 344 crore, according to the Press Trust Of India reports.

The sale was conducted through an open market bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where Nexus Ventures, via its affiliate Nexus Ventures III, offloaded more than 78 lakh shares of the Gurugram-based logistics company.

The shares were sold at an average price of INR 440 each, bringing the total value of the deal to INR 344.06 crore.

Despite the sizable transaction, details regarding the buyers of these shares remain undisclosed. As of the end of the June quarter, Nexus Ventures III held a 7% stake in Delhivery, as per the latest shareholding data available on the bourse.

Delhivery, a third-party logistics service provider in India, has been a key player in the e-commerce logistics space, offering a wide range of services including express parcel delivery, freight, and supply chain solutions. The company's shares closed 1.94% lower on the NSE following the transaction, settling at INR 429.70 apiece.