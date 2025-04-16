Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

They're not trendy. They're not new. But suddenly, everyone from startup founders to corporate managers is buzzing about these two Microsoft apps. What started as niche tools for planners and strategists are now becoming go-to solutions for anyone who wants to work smarter. And the $15 price tag? That's just a bonus.

You've heard of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, but now it's time to meet Microsoft Project and Microsoft Visio. Each of these tools could become essential in your daily workflow, especially when they're at all-time low prices right now.

Let's explore them together, shall we?

Get to know Microsoft Project

If your current project management strategy looks more like a mess of emails, sticky notes, and crossed fingers, it might be time to graduate to something smarter. Microsoft Project is a professional-grade tool built to help individuals and teams organize, track, and manage tasks with precision.

You can break large goals into smaller tasks, assign deadlines, monitor timelines visually, and even run what-if scenarios to plan for the unexpected. From freelancers managing client deliverables to small business owners coordinating workflows, Project offers the structure and clarity most basic to-do apps lack.

Unlike many other project management tools, it doesn't lock you into a subscription. You pay once, and you own it.

Getting familiar with Microsoft Visio

When your ideas are too complex for bullet points and too important to lose in a wall of text, Microsoft Visio steps in. This professional diagramming tool lets you create clear, compelling flowcharts, org charts, and visual workflows that actually make sense to your audience.

With a library of premade templates and easy drag-and-drop functionality, Visio helps professionals—from IT leads to HR managers—present complicated processes in a way that's both polished and easy to understand.

Don't miss these $15 prices

Microsoft apps for as low as $15 don't come around often, so grab these deals while they're still around:

Why this deal is worth it

Microsoft Project and Visio are rarely included in low-cost software bundles—especially not at just $15 each. These are pro-level tools used by serious operators: Entrepreneurs managing fast-moving projects, team leads juggling deadlines, and professionals who need to communicate clearly and plan efficiently. Typically, you'd pay far more or get locked into a monthly subscription just to access similar functionality. But this deal gives you lifetime access to both apps for less than the price of lunch.

