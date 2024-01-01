Nitin Gadkari

India's Highways Infrastructure To Match US by 2024, Says Nitin Gatkari

As per the minister, India is ready to witness a paradigm shift to corridor approach of infrastructure development

By Teena Jose
Discount Discussions Against Scrapped Vehicles With Finance Ministry In Works: Nitin Gadkari

The minister said during the scrapping process, the cost of raw materials for the automotive industry was reduced by 33%, while sales increased by 10%-12%

Government Recognized Concerns Of Automobile Industry, R C Bhargava On Deferring of Six Airbags Norms

The Maruti Suzuki India chairman also said that next year may be adequate for some car manufacturers but would not be enough for the companies who would need to make structural changes in the car to accommodate the six airbags

Nitin Gadkari To Introduce Country's First Flex-Fuel Vehicle

It is said that the flex fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles (FFV-SHEV) imported from Brazil will be used as pilot for its performance assessment in terms of reduced carbon emissions

Government To Approach Capital Market To Raise Fund For Road Project, Says Nitin Gadkari

The road transport minister said that the ministry will also be opening up projects under the build operate transfer (BOT) model once again

India Plans To Set Up $5 Billion Fund For EV Adoption

The plan is to reduce the high upfront capital expenditure for EV ownership

Cost Of Electric Vehicles Will Be Equivalent To Cost Of Petrol Vehicles Within One Year, Says Nitin Gadkari

The Union transport minister also said that the government is looking to promote green fuels in a big way

New Norms of the New World

A new generation of founders is rewriting the rules of business, and a new breed of commerce is challenging the status quo.

CAIT Protests Against E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart

The trade organization alleges Amazon and Flipkart of unfair trade practices and violation of FDI policy.

Here Are Nitin Gadkari's Plans for the MSME Sector and its Development

While addressing an event in Delhi, Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari stated the plans and measures to be taken by the government for upgrading the MSME sector

MSMEs are the Growth Engines for India's Business Development: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME, Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated the 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF). He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Som Parkash. The fair has been an unprecedented platform for exhibiting the entrepreneurial skills and ingenuity of the Indian public.

3 Tips by Nitin Gadkari to Boost Infrastructure and MSMEs

The Union minister was speaking at an event organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Gadkari Ensures MSMEs Against Delayed Payments, Introduces CLCS To Entrepreneurs

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari launched Credit Linked Capital Subsidy (CLCS) Scheme for MSEs and SC-ST Entrepreneurs

How Deep are the Wounds of Indian Auto Industry

The Indian automobile sector has been witnessing a decline in sales for the past 13 months. What factors are fueling the slowdown?

No Ban On Diesel, Petrol Vehicles: Nitin Gadkari

The announcement is likely to boost auto sales which has been falling for the past 13 months