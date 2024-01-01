Nitin Gadkari
India's Highways Infrastructure To Match US by 2024, Says Nitin Gatkari
As per the minister, India is ready to witness a paradigm shift to corridor approach of infrastructure development
Discount Discussions Against Scrapped Vehicles With Finance Ministry In Works: Nitin Gadkari
The minister said during the scrapping process, the cost of raw materials for the automotive industry was reduced by 33%, while sales increased by 10%-12%
Government Recognized Concerns Of Automobile Industry, R C Bhargava On Deferring of Six Airbags Norms
The Maruti Suzuki India chairman also said that next year may be adequate for some car manufacturers but would not be enough for the companies who would need to make structural changes in the car to accommodate the six airbags
Nitin Gadkari To Introduce Country's First Flex-Fuel Vehicle
It is said that the flex fuel strong hybrid electric vehicles (FFV-SHEV) imported from Brazil will be used as pilot for its performance assessment in terms of reduced carbon emissions
Government To Approach Capital Market To Raise Fund For Road Project, Says Nitin Gadkari
The road transport minister said that the ministry will also be opening up projects under the build operate transfer (BOT) model once again
India Plans To Set Up $5 Billion Fund For EV Adoption
The plan is to reduce the high upfront capital expenditure for EV ownership
Cost Of Electric Vehicles Will Be Equivalent To Cost Of Petrol Vehicles Within One Year, Says Nitin Gadkari
The Union transport minister also said that the government is looking to promote green fuels in a big way
Here Are Nitin Gadkari's Plans for the MSME Sector and its Development
While addressing an event in Delhi, Union Minister for MSME, Nitin Gadkari stated the plans and measures to be taken by the government for upgrading the MSME sector
MSMEs are the Growth Engines for India's Business Development: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME, Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated the 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF). He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Som Parkash. The fair has been an unprecedented platform for exhibiting the entrepreneurial skills and ingenuity of the Indian public.
3 Tips by Nitin Gadkari to Boost Infrastructure and MSMEs
The Union minister was speaking at an event organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Gadkari Ensures MSMEs Against Delayed Payments, Introduces CLCS To Entrepreneurs
MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari launched Credit Linked Capital Subsidy (CLCS) Scheme for MSEs and SC-ST Entrepreneurs
How Deep are the Wounds of Indian Auto Industry
The Indian automobile sector has been witnessing a decline in sales for the past 13 months. What factors are fueling the slowdown?
No Ban On Diesel, Petrol Vehicles: Nitin Gadkari
The announcement is likely to boost auto sales which has been falling for the past 13 months