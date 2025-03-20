"India's economy is growing rapidly, with infrastructure development playing a key role. Our goal is to reduce logistics costs from 14-16% to single digits, making us more competitive with China and the US."

India is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by advancements in technology and infrastructure. With a focus on digital innovation and smart solutions, industry leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs have come together to explore cutting-edge developments that will shape the country's future. The event brings together a diverse audience eager to witness breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, smart city solutions, fintech, and next-generation communication technologies.

At the heart of the discussions is India's commitment to reducing logistics costs, a crucial factor in enhancing global competitiveness. Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister for Road Transport and Highways, emphasised that infrastructure development plays a key role in economic growth. "Our goal is to bring down logistics costs from 14-16% to single digits, making India more competitive with China and the US," he stated.

This vision is being realised at the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India expo, hosted in New Delhi. Organised by the Exhibitions India Group (EIG) and India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the three-day event is showcasing the latest in AI, IoT, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital communication. With over 50,000 attendees, 1,000 exhibitors from 28 countries, and 200 startups, the expo has become a major hub for industry collaboration and knowledge exchange.

One of the standout highlights is the launch of the AI Bharat Expo, focusing on artificial intelligence applications in industrial and retail ecosystems. Another major attraction is the Startup Hub, featuring 250 startups innovating in emerging technologies, ICT, and smart city solutions. This platform is fostering networking opportunities with investors, industry veterans, and government representatives.

Chandrika Behl, Managing Director of Exhibitions India Group, noted, "Convergence India continues to be the go-to platform for brands looking to connect with a diverse audience. Our focus is on creating an engaging and immersive experience for participants and visitors alike."

The event is also hosting 40+ conference sessions, where experts from government, industry, and academia are discussing India's digital transformation. Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, observed, "India has one of the world's largest energy data sets, monitoring 3 lakh circuit km of transmission lines and 4 lakh MW of generation capacity, offering unmatched insights to enhance grid efficiency and drive data-driven decision-making."

With an impressive lineup of innovations, discussions, and collaborations, the expo is reinforcing India's position as a global leader in digital transformation and smart urban development. As the country embraces cutting-edge technologies, events like these pave the way for a smarter, more connected future.