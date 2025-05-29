Addressing the gathering, Gadkari unveiled several forward-looking initiatives, most notably the introduction of revolutionary 130-seater electric buses currently under trial in Nagpur.

Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, graced the 'YATRA KAVACH' event in Delhi, a significant initiative by Utkarsh India Ltd aimed at promoting road safety through innovation and technological advancement. The event witnessed the participation of key policymakers, industry leaders, infrastructure experts, and stakeholders, who came together to deliberate on the future of road safety in India.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari unveiled several forward-looking initiatives, most notably the introduction of revolutionary 130-seater electric buses currently under trial in Nagpur. "These buses will transform public transport by making travel faster, greener, and more comfortable. Once rolled out nationally, they will help decongest roads and encourage public commuting," he stated.

The minister also stressed on standardising crash barrier specifications and the government's focus on sustainability, mentioning the use of alternative materials like bamboo. "Standardised, cost-effective crash barriers made with innovative materials can save lives. We're committed to world-class infrastructure that supports India's growing economy," Gadkari added.

Highlighting the importance of waste management and technology, he pointed out that toll booths are gradually being replaced by automated camera systems that calculate and deduct toll charges directly from commuters' bank accounts based on entry and exit points. He also cited the introduction of e-rickshaws as a landmark initiative that has not only reduced manual exploitation but also created employment opportunities, especially in rural areas.

Sunil Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of Utkarsh India Ltd, emphasised the importance of intelligent infrastructure in reducing accidents. "Our goal is to save lives through smarter, safer roads. YATRA KAVACH is a step towards building safer transportation ecosystems," he said.

Utkarsh Bansal, Executive Director, reaffirmed the company's commitment to nation-building through high-end engineering and manufacturing. "With YATRA KAVACH, we hope to lead the way in global-standard road infrastructure," he remarked.

The event also featured an engaging panel discussion on innovation in road safety. Eminent speakers included Dr Sudhir R Hoshing of IRB Infrastructure, Ajay Sabharwal, former GM at NHAI, Sunil Kumar Nirmal from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Suresh Kumar from REC Kurukshetra.

Utkarsh India Ltd, a market leader in crash barriers and infrastructure solutions, showcased its innovative approach to safety systems. Their use of cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainable practices underscore their role in shaping the future of India's infrastructure.