Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC)
ONDC Independent Director Arvind Gupta Steps Down After Three-Year Term
Gupta's exit follows the recent departures of ONDC's Managing Director and CEO Thampy Koshy, Non-Executive Chairperson R S Sharma, and Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi.
ONDC CEO Thampy Koshy Steps Down After Three-Year Tenure
Before joining ONDC, Koshy had an extensive corporate background, having served over a decade as Partner at EY, and previously at National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).
MSME Ministry Unveils TEAM Initiative with INR 277.35 Cr Budget to Empower Small Businesses
The programme aims to onboard 5 lakh MSMEs onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), fostering greater inclusivity by targeting 50% women-led enterprises.
MSDE Announces Four New MoUs and AI Training Program to Boost Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
The AI Training Program will boost digital productivity and AI skills across 200 ITIs this academic session, while new MoUs will enhance skill development, digital commerce, and women's entrepreneurship.