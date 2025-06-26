Gupta's exit follows the recent departures of ONDC's Managing Director and CEO Thampy Koshy, Non-Executive Chairperson R S Sharma, and Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arvind Gupta, an independent director and founding member of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has stepped down from his role, marking another high-profile exit from the government-backed e-commerce initiative.

Gupta's exit follows the recent departures of ONDC's Managing Director and CEO Thampy Koshy, Non-Executive Chairperson R S Sharma, and Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi.

ONDC is overseen by a board of directors and an advisory council that includes government nominees, shareholders, founding members, and independent directors.

"I was a founding member of ONDC and the first independent director. I completed my three-year term as an independent director and decided not to continue further," Gupta, who is also the head and co-founder of the Digital India Foundation, said in a statement.

With Gupta's departure, the ONDC board now has three independent directors remaining: Adil Zainulbhai, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission; Anjali Bansal, Founder and Chairperson of Avaana Capital; and Ritesh Tiwari, CFO of Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Meanwhile, ONDC's retail order volume slipped from 4.34 million in April to 4.07 million in May, a 6.2% dip. Logistics orders also fell from 2.41 million to 2.32 million during the same period.