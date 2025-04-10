ONDC CEO Thampy Koshy Steps Down After Three-Year Tenure Before joining ONDC, Koshy had an extensive corporate background, having served over a decade as Partner at EY, and previously at National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Thampy Koshy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), has stepped down after a three-year stint at the helm of the government-backed ecommerce network. His departure marks a significant transition for the platform that aims to democratize digital commerce in India.

"Koshy has expressed his desire to step down while helping on with the change. The MD & CEO responsibilities have been transitioned to an executive committee with Koshy available to the board over the next 3 months for advice," ONDC said in a statement.

Before joining ONDC, Koshy had an extensive corporate background, having served over a decade as Partner at EY, and previously at National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Koshy's exit follows the earlier departure of Shireesh Joshi, ONDC's Chief Business Officer and President of Network Expansion, who stepped down to attend to personal matters.

Launched as an initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC aims to level the playing field for small and medium businesses by offering an open digital infrastructure that connects buyer and seller platforms across segments such as mobility, food delivery, logistics, ecommerce, and apparel.

In March 2024, ONDC crossed 200 million cumulative transactions, driven by strong adoption in food & beverage, grocery, retail, logistics, and mobility. By July 2024, monthly orders reached 12 million, with 430,000 daily orders, primarily led by the mobility sector—signaling growing momentum for the ambitious ecommerce initiative.
