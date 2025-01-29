The programme aims to onboard 5 lakh MSMEs onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), fostering greater inclusivity by targeting 50% women-led enterprises.

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has launched the MSME Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) initiative to empower small businesses in adopting digital commerce.

With a sanctioned budget of INR 277.35 crore over three years, the programme aims to onboard 5 lakh MSMEs onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), fostering greater inclusivity by targeting 50% women-led enterprises.

The TEAM initiative is designed to help small businesses harness digital tools to expand their market reach and streamline operations. Through the ONDC network, participating enterprises will gain access to digital storefronts, payment solutions, and logistics support, which are expected to reduce operational hurdles and enable MSMEs to connect with a broader customer base.

A significant component of the initiative will be focused on education and awareness. Over 150 workshops are planned across Tier II and III cities to engage MSME clusters, particularly focusing on women-led and SC/ST-led businesses. These workshops will provide guidance on joining the ONDC network, creating digital catalogues, and optimising the platform's capabilities.

In addition to training sessions, the initiative includes a dedicated portal where businesses can register for workshops and access a variety of resources, such as financing options and grievance support. Financial assistance will also be offered to aid MSMEs with catalogue creation, operations, and account management.

"By connecting SMEs to the ONDC network, we are creating a level playing field that enables them to scale, compete, and succeed. Most importantly, this is now the right time for Indian startups to leverage ONDC to tap into the immense potential of India's MSME ecosystem," said T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO of ONDC.

The TEAM initiative aligns with India's broader goal of advancing digital transformation and enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs. Complementing existing government programmes such as PM Vishwakarma and the Digital MSME scheme, the initiative offers a comprehensive strategy to address the evolving needs of small businesses in a rapidly modernising economy.