MSME Ministry Unveils TEAM Initiative with INR 277.35 Cr Budget to Empower Small Businesses The programme aims to onboard 5 lakh MSMEs onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), fostering greater inclusivity by targeting 50% women-led enterprises.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO of ONDC

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has launched the MSME Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) initiative to empower small businesses in adopting digital commerce.

With a sanctioned budget of INR 277.35 crore over three years, the programme aims to onboard 5 lakh MSMEs onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), fostering greater inclusivity by targeting 50% women-led enterprises.

The TEAM initiative is designed to help small businesses harness digital tools to expand their market reach and streamline operations. Through the ONDC network, participating enterprises will gain access to digital storefronts, payment solutions, and logistics support, which are expected to reduce operational hurdles and enable MSMEs to connect with a broader customer base.

A significant component of the initiative will be focused on education and awareness. Over 150 workshops are planned across Tier II and III cities to engage MSME clusters, particularly focusing on women-led and SC/ST-led businesses. These workshops will provide guidance on joining the ONDC network, creating digital catalogues, and optimising the platform's capabilities.

In addition to training sessions, the initiative includes a dedicated portal where businesses can register for workshops and access a variety of resources, such as financing options and grievance support. Financial assistance will also be offered to aid MSMEs with catalogue creation, operations, and account management.

"By connecting SMEs to the ONDC network, we are creating a level playing field that enables them to scale, compete, and succeed. Most importantly, this is now the right time for Indian startups to leverage ONDC to tap into the immense potential of India's MSME ecosystem," said T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO of ONDC.

The TEAM initiative aligns with India's broader goal of advancing digital transformation and enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs. Complementing existing government programmes such as PM Vishwakarma and the Digital MSME scheme, the initiative offers a comprehensive strategy to address the evolving needs of small businesses in a rapidly modernising economy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

What is DeepSeek and Why is it a Big Deal To Tech World?

DeepSeek also knocked Nvidia from its position as the world's most valuable company, from USD 3.5 trillion to USD 2.7 trillion

By Paromita Gupta
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Stop the Errors: Set a Review Process That Works

Mistakes make you look unprofessional and hurt your growth. Fix them today.

By Jenn Steele
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Khosla Ventures and Z47 Lead USD 25 Mn Investment in B2B SaaS Startup Atomicwork

The round saw additional participation from Battery Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Peak XV Partners.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Union Budget: Tax Relief, Lower Import Duties, Rationalizing GST Rates To Boost FMCG Consumption

With consumption accounting for over 60 percent of India's GDP, boosting disposable income is critical to reviving demand

By Shrabona Ghosh