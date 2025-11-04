Koshy recently completed his term as the founding MD and CEO of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a pioneering initiative designed to democratise e-commerce in India.

CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Pvt Ltd, a RBI licensed credit information company, has appointed T. Koshy as an Independent Director on its Board of Directors.

As a Director of the Company, Koshy will chair the IT Strategy Committee, further reinforcing the company's focus on robust corporate governance, product innovation and technology driven credit insights to lenders for enabling affordable credit.

Koshy brings more than three decades of experience in digital transformation and technology-driven initiatives. He recently completed his term as the founding MD and CEO of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a pioneering initiative designed to democratise e-commerce in India.

An alumnus of the IIM Bangalore, he was part of the founding team that established the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and has contributed to several landmark digital public infrastructure projects.

His professional background includes leadership roles in major national programs such as the Aadhaar project under the Unique Identification Authority of India, the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN), CoWIN and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) network.

During his tenure as Partner in Technology Consulting at EY, he worked with international organisations including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank on social protection and identity programs across several countries.

Welcoming the appointment, Sachin Seth, Chairman of CRIF High Mark, said, "As India's digital public infrastructure evolves rapidly, there is immense opportunity to harness data and technology to expand access to affordable credit. Koshy's rich experience in driving large scale digital transformations will be invaluable in advancing CRIF High Mark's mission."

CRIF High Mark, part of the global CRIF Group headquartered in Italy, provides comprehensive credit information services across consumer, commercial and microfinance segments, supporting lending decisions for thousands of financial institutions.