Perfios
Perfios Acquires AI-Driven Debt Management Firm Credit Nirvana
The acquisition follows Perfios' recent purchase of Clari5, a financial crime management firm, reflecting its aggressive expansion strategy.
Perfios Acquires Clari5 to Strengthen Fraud Management Capabilities
The acquisition is expected to boost fraud and risk management capabilities, fostering product synergies, accelerating growth, and strengthening its leadership in India's financial sector while supporting global expansion across MENA and Southeast Asia.
Kedaara Capital Closes its Fourth Fund at USD 1.74 Bn
Kedaara recently made an investment in the Bengaluru-based ice cream brand Dairy Day.
B2B SaaS Startup Perfios Raises USD 80 Mn from Teachers' Venture Growth
The Bengaluru-based startup will deploy the funds to explore inorganic growth opportunities and in its tech stack to power the end-to-end customer journeys across banking, insurance, and embedded commerce.