Perfios Acquires AI-Driven Debt Management Firm Credit Nirvana The acquisition follows Perfios' recent purchase of Clari5, a financial crime management firm, reflecting its aggressive expansion strategy.

Indian B2B SaaS company Perfios has acquired Credit Nirvana, an AI-powered debt management and collections platform, to enhance its suite of financial technology solutions. The deal, for an undisclosed sum, strengthens Perfios' capabilities in the lending and collections ecosystem.

Founded in 2019, Credit Nirvana leverages artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to automate the entire debt collection lifecycle, from early delinquencies to legal recoveries. The platform currently manages a USD 9 billion collection portfolio and oversees more than 42 million loan accounts across banks, NBFCs, and asset reconstruction firms.

"This acquisition is a strategic step in expanding our product suite and strengthening our capabilities in debt management and collections. By integrating CreditNirvana's AI-driven capabilities with our existing solutions, we aim to unlock new efficiencies," said Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios.

"This partnership enables us to enter new markets, offer more sophisticated AI-driven solutions, and set new benchmarks in data-driven debt management and recovery," said Raj MKK, Founder and CEO, CreditNirvana.

The acquisition follows Perfios' recent purchase of Clari5, a financial crime management firm, reflecting its aggressive expansion strategy. Perfios has been scaling its presence in global markets, including the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and Southeast Asia (SEA).

Founded in 2008, Perfios operates in 18 countries, serving banks, NBFCs, and insurance companies with solutions for loan origination, underwriting, decision-making, and monitoring.

Meanwhile, India's debt collection startup ecosystem is rapidly evolving. Former Kissht co-founders Karan Mehta and Sonali Jindal recently launched Rezolv, a debt resolution platform that raised USD 3.5 million in seed funding led by 3one4 Capital. Alongside players like Credgenics, Creditas, and Decentro, AI-powered platforms are transforming loan recovery through automation, data analytics, and digital repayment solutions.
