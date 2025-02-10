Perfios Acquires Clari5 to Strengthen Fraud Management Capabilities The acquisition is expected to boost fraud and risk management capabilities, fostering product synergies, accelerating growth, and strengthening its leadership in India's financial sector while supporting global expansion across MENA and Southeast Asia.

Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios

Bengaluru-based B2B SaaS fintech firm Perfios has announced the acquisition of Clari5 (CustomerXPs), a leading provider of financial crime management solutions for the banking sector. The deal value remains undisclosed.

Clari5's real-time platform helps banks detect, investigate, and prevent fraud through a comprehensive product suite covering fraud mitigation, risk management, and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Perfios' fraud and risk management (FRM) capabilities, enabling product synergies and accelerating growth. The combined expertise will strengthen Perfios' leadership in India's financial sector and support its global expansion in regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios, expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating, "The integration of Clari5's expertise in enterprise fraud risk management (EFRM) and AML marks a major step towards creating a robust fraud prevention ecosystem. Together, we aim to redefine risk intelligence and AML compliance."

Rivi Varghese, CEO of Clari5, highlighted the benefits of the partnership. "This collaboration allows us to extend our reach and drive product innovation. Perfios' scale and global presence position us to deliver impactful solutions to banks of all sizes," he said.

Clari5, which serves several global banks, processes over 10 billion transactions monthly and manages over one billion accounts across 15 countries.

Founded in 2008, Perfios claims to serve more than 1,000 financial institutions across 18 countries in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. The company offers over 75 products supporting processes such as origination, underwriting, decisioning, and monitoring.

In its latest funding round, Perfios raised USD 80 million from Teachers' Venture Growth, part of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, achieving a valuation of over USD 1 billion.
