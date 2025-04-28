Perfios Acquires IHX to Transform India's Health Insurance Claims Ecosystem The acquisition of IHX follows Perfios' recent purchases of Clari5 and CreditNirvana, strengthening its capabilities in financial crime management and collections and debt management, respectively.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios

Perfios, a B2B SaaS TechFin company, has announced the strategic acquisition of IHX, a leading healthcare information exchange platform. This move marks a significant step in Perfios' expansion into the health insurance sector, combining its deep expertise in data intelligence with IHX's stronghold in healthcare claims processing.

IHX plays a vital role in India's healthcare ecosystem, connecting healthcare providers and payers to enable seamless, digital-first claims processing. Handling over 40% of all cashless health insurance claims in India—more than 10 million transactions and USD 1 billion in claims annually—IHX operates across 30,000 hospitals in 1,200+ locations and partners with 30+ payers. With this robust network, IHX serves as a gateway to India's USD 14 billion health insurance market and the broader USD 600 billion healthcare sector.

Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO of Perfios, said, "The acquisition of IHX is a strategic leap in our mission to transform the healthcare claims landscape. By combining IHX's stronghold in the healthcare ecosystem with Perfios' expertise in data analytics, we are poised to drive greater efficiency, reduce claims turnaround time, and elevate the experience for patients and providers alike."

Mahesh Nagaraj, MD of IHX, added, "Joining forces with Perfios marks an exciting new chapter for IHX. The combination of Perfios' cutting-edge technology stack and IHX's deep domain expertise positions us for accelerated growth and expanded impact. Together, we aim to bring greater innovation, transparency, and excellence to health claims management."

The acquisition of IHX follows Perfios' recent purchases of Clari5 and CreditNirvana, strengthening its capabilities in financial crime management and collections and debt management, respectively. These strategic moves underline Perfios' commitment to broadening its technology offerings and delivering value across the BFSI and healthcare sectors.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Perfios empowers over 1,000 financial institutions across 18 countries with its suite of 75+ products and 500+ APIs. By processing 8.2 billion data points annually, Perfios facilitates faster decision-making and expands financial access for millions.

With the IHX acquisition, Perfios is now strategically positioned to revolutionise health claims processing in India, driving innovation, improving operational efficiencies, and deepening its footprint in the country's rapidly evolving healthcare and insurance ecosystem.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

7 AI Tools That Help You Build a One-Person Business — and Make Money While You Sleep

Who needs a team? These seven AI tools let you automate everything, scale like a beast and reclaim your time.

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Nitin Agarwal Resigns as CEO of GlobalBees Brands; Anuj Jain Steps In

Taking over the reins is Anuj Jain, currently the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of FirstCry's pre-school segment and Senior Vice President of Marketing.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Cars24 Lays Off 200-250 Employees Amid Cost-Cutting Push

Despite these setbacks, Cars24 provided standard severance packages to affected employees.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zepto Finalising USD 175 Mn Debt Deal with Edelweiss; Plans Share Buyback Before IPO

The funds will be used to buy back shares from foreign investors, boosting Indian ownership ahead of Zepto's much-anticipated IPO, expected to be filed by mid-2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff