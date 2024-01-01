Pi Ventures
Ai Palette Raises USD 5.8 Mn in Series A1 Led by Tin Men Capital
The startup aims to accelerate its global growth in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and North America regions by entering new markets in the nutraceutical, beauty and personal care sectors.
Cryptographic Security Startup Silence Laboratories Secures USD 4.1 Mn Led by Pi Ventures and Others
Silence Laboratories aims to use the funding in scaling the technology and business teams to lead global market penetration and establish a robust R&D pipeline.
Dairy Startup Frubon Is On Track to Clock Revenue of Over INR 100 Cr in FY 2024, Gets Series A Funding
The Jaipur-based dairy startup claims that it has grown with a CAGR of more than 65% since it started commercial production and is on track to clock revenue of over INR 100 crore in FY 2024.
These Newly Launched Early-Stage Funds Aim to Support Indian Startups in a Funding Crunch
Due to the global liquidity crisis, the investment ecosystem has slowed down, but risk investors are still interested in India-focused funds.