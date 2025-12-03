Electric Tractor Maker Moonrider Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Round The round was led by pi Ventures, with Singularity AMC and existing investors Advantedge Founders and Micelio Fund also participating in the investment.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ravi Kulkarni & Anoop Srikantaswamy, Co-founders of Moonrider

Moonrider, a Bengaluru-based electric tractor maker, has secured USD 6 million in its Series A funding round. The round was led by pi Ventures, a deep tech focused investment firm, with participation from Singularity AMC as well as existing investors Advantedge Founders and Micelio Fund.

The company said the fresh capital will support progress in vehicle engineering and battery technology while also helping speed up the development of its upcoming tractor range.

According to Moonrider, the funds will be used to refine drivetrain systems, improve battery performance, and complete durability tests in a range of soil and weather conditions across India and select international markets.

The company is preparing electric tractors in the 27 horsepower, 50 horsepower, and 75 horsepower categories for commercial launch. Co founder and chief executive Anoop Srikantaswamy said the first set of deliveries is expected by February next year.

Moonrider has signed memorandums of understanding with several clients for the supply of 6,000 tractors over the next 3 years. The company is also conducting customer trials in different regions as part of its testing programme.

Founded in August 2023 by Anoop Srikantaswamy and Ravi Kulkarni, Moonrider focuses on heavy duty electric tractors that aim to reduce farming costs and improve operational efficiency for both farmers and fleet operators.

Its tractors are designed with in house battery systems and offer features such as mobile app connectivity, fast charging, and over the air updates. The charging options include regular charging through a home socket, AC chargers, and DC portable chargers that can reduce charging time to around 30 minutes.

The company claims to have formed partnerships with EM3 agri service in Rajasthan, a firm that provides technology and mechanisation support to farmers. It has also tied up with Samunnati, an agri focused non banking financial company that works with a large network of farmer producer organisations.

Indian companies operating in the electric tractor space alongside Moonrider include Sonalika and AutoNxt.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae